Most Americans don’t realize that the United States has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world. Of more than 200 nations, the U.S. is one of the few where unlimited abortion on demand at any point during pregnancy is allowed. Among a few of our advanced peers, France limits abortion on demand or in case of rape to 14 weeks; Germany and Switzerland to 12 weeks; England to 24 weeks; and Sweden to 18 weeks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO