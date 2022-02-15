Doja Cat Went Purple For the Super Bowl

Lizzo is redefining what it means to go all out on the holidays, one look at a time. Remember when she dressed up as "Mrs. Grinch" for Christmas? Yeah, we immediately saved that look to our mood boards for some beauty inspiration come Christmas 2022. Now that Valentine's Day is here, the singer has delivered another beauty-defying look to our Instagram feeds that we all need to get behind. Of course, the social media queen shared three separate posts of the look to her Instagram grid on February 13 — aka Galentine's Day. She dedicated a TikTok video to the holiday-themed look as well.

