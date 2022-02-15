Police arrest man found dismembering his girlfriend's decapitated body

A man in Pennsylvania was taken into custody Friday after police found him dismembering the decapitated body of his girlfriend, authorities said.

Nicholas Scurria, 32, was arrested after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex outside Philadelphia , according to a report . When officers entered the residence, they found Scurria cutting up the headless woman's body with a machete, police said.

The suspect had plastic wrap next to the body, and the scene was "absolutely horrible," according to Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach.



"I don't even know what words I could describe to you how actually incredibly insane this is, especially in my town," he said .

Scurria was arrested on-site after officers kicked down the door, the report noted.

The dead woman was his girlfriend, the suspect said. The pair became involved in an argument that turned violent when Scurria struck her in the face and head.

He was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and abuse of a corpse, according to the report.

He is being held in prison while the Delaware County District Attorney's Office continues its investigation.