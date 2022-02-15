ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

10 Questions With… Stephen Slaughter

By DesignTV
Interior Design
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Slaughter cannot wait to get settled in New York City. “I heard that the only thing consistent in New York is change, and that applies to architecture, too,” says the newly appointed chair of undergraduate architecture at the Pratt Institute School of Architecture. For Slaughter, known for weaving academic work...

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Design Milk

F5: Stephen Slaughter Talks About a Life-Changing Performance, Architecture as Social Art + More

Since beginning his architecture career in Thom Mayne’s studio, Morphosis, Stephen Slaughter’s 20 years of experience has expanded exponentially. From presiding over the design of retail boutiques, residences, and restaurants to managing large-scale private, civic, and institutional projects. In addition to his practice, and stemming from a desire to challenge conventional architectural orthodoxy, Stephen co-founded PHAT. The four-person, multi-disciplinary design collaborative pursued work for exhibition, and has shown in venues throughout the world. These spaces include the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Architecture Center in New York, and the Fonds Régional d’Art Contemporain’s Young Architects Exhibition in Orléans, France, among others.
DESIGN
ARTnews

Carmen Herrera, Trailblazing Painter of Hard-Edge Abstractions, Dies at 106

Carmen Herrera, a Cuban American artist whose trailblazing hard-edge abstractions received mainstream recognition in the later years of her life, died on Saturday in her New York City apartment at 106. The news was confirmed by Lisson Gallery, which has represented her for a decade. “Carmen made works that are alive and in constant flux, even when she seemed to have reached an apotheosis or a summit, she kept looking over the edge,” Lisson Gallery CEO Alex Logsdail said in a statement. The gallery will stage a solo exhibition at its New York space in May, to mark what would have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

Bessie Stringfield was the motorcycle queen of the 1930s

During the Jim Crow era, a time when Black Americans were segregated based on the color of their skin, a young Bessie Stringfield set out to explore the open road with her motorcycle. Little did she know that her motorcycle ride across the United States would break barriers not only for women but African-American motorcycle riders as well.
CARS
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ohio, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hyperallergic

A Photographer’s Portrait of the Theater of the Streets

LONDON — You must look and look, and look again. Helen Levitt’s artwork seems to spring up from such an imperative. A pioneer of street photography, Levitt worked her entire life in the same few locations: the most crowded and poorest neighborhoods of New York. She ventured into those streets, searching for the theater of everyday life, from the 1930s through the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Mayne
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
mansionglobal.com

Architectural Gem Channels All the Carefree Wackiness of Venice Beach, California

A wacky house in Venice Beach, California, with surfer vibes and an architectural pedigree is set to hit the market Wednesday for $3.49 million. Known as the Caplin House, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom residence with a curved, freeform exterior was completed in 1979—architect Frederick Fisher’s first independent project. It boasts a mix of wood and metal throughout, as well as integrated indoor and outdoor living, according to the listing with Billy Rose and Natasha Sizlo of The Agency.
REAL ESTATE
anothermag.com

Rose Hartman’s Glittering Photographs of New York Nightlife

American photographer Rose Hartman was working as a high school English teacher in Manhattan when she decided she wanted a career change. “A friend of mine said, ‘What do you really want to do?’ and I said, ‘I would like to capture people’ – just as simple as that.” She attended some photography workshops, spent hours visiting museums and photography exhibitions to study the work of “[Henri Cartier] Bresson, William Klein et cetera”, and then secured her first commission: to photograph the wedding of Joan Hemingway, granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, and restaurateur Jean DeNoyer. “I thought, ‘What a wonderful way to live – to meet all these people from all over the world and capture them at their best,’” she says, speaking over the phone from New York. “I never looked back!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
artforum.com

Carmen Herrera (1915–2022)

Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, who painted in obscurity for decades before seeing her vibrant hard-edge abstractions achieve global acclaim when she was eighty-nine, died February 12 at her home in New York at the age of 106. News of her death was confirmed by artist Tony Bechara, her close friend and legal representative. Coming of professional age alongside Abstract Expressionists Barnett Newman and Ad Reinhardt, whom she counted as friends, Herrera found herself pushed to the sidelines owing to her status as a Latin American woman and to her work’s being out of step with the then-fashionable work of her aforementioned compatriots. She continued to make art uninhibitedly and consistently until Bechara, a neighbor and then the chair of New York’s Museo del Barrio, introduced her to a prominent gallerist. Within a few brief years Herrera was elevated from oblivion to being lauded in the New York Times as “a key player in any history of postwar art,” her works of decades ago fetching over a million dollars at auction.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Interior Design
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Explain the South

Sign up for Imani’s newsletter, Unsettled Territory, here. For more than a century, readers have been fascinated by the American South, a place where the dialects remain distinct, raconteurs abound (I’ve never met a southerner who can’t tell at least one good story), and American music is rooted. Their interest is rewarded by the many books written over the decades about traveling to, or through, the region. Though its tone and scope have changed over time, that genre consistently focuses on the particularity of the area: its cultural beauty, its idiosyncrasies, the poverty of many of its people, and the cruelty of its racial regime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E2: “Money Isn’t Everything”

Depicting class disparities in societies has been a norm since the dawn of film. However, the 2008 global recession and 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests were a catalyst that commissioned a slew of programming with characters who have enough money to give every human a $1 bill. Episode two of HBO’s latest period piece is entitled “Money Isn’t Everything”, yet to the 1% of Central Park, it is the nucleus of their very existence. “Money Isn’t Everything” brings truth to Bertha Russel’s closing statement from the pilot: “I will never give up. And I promise you (her husband) this; I will make them sorry”. For most people, these rich folk’s woes are difficult to have empathy towards. However, we all products of environments, and Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age aims to depict the bankers, engineers, and socialites that laid the foundation for what we know as New York City.
TV SERIES
websterjournal.com

Webster professor Bill Barrett dies after battle with pancreatic cancer.

Webster University photography professor Bill Barrett died yesterday at 2:30. His wife, Laurel Hayes, shared the news of his death on CaringBridge. Barrett has diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Feb. 25, 2021. Barrett taught at the university for three decades and acted as the director of the May...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

What Kids Lose When They Don't Read Books Like 'Maus'

Last month, a Tennessee school board voted unanimously to remove the Pulitzer-prize winning graphic novel “Maus” from the district’s eighth grade curriculum on the Holocaust. In the book, American cartoonist Art Spiegelman details his parents’ experience in the lead-up to the Holocaust and their imprisonment at Auschwitz,...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
New Pittsburgh Courier

Cherokee Nation Seeks Info On Descendants Of Black Slaves For Atonement

One of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. is trying to amend its connections to the historic slavery of Black people. Chuck Hoskin Jr., the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, acknowledged that Cherokee people once participated in the enslavement of Black people years ago to mirror the norms of white settlers, according to an interview with Axios. Now, tribe officials are looking for descendants of Freedmen, formerly enslaved Black Americans, to share the stories of their ancestors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
bizjournals

Stephen English

With over 50 years in the trust industry, Steve has been promoted to Chairman Emeritus at The Trust Company of Kansas. He is the Founder/Principal of The Trust Company of Kansas, which was officially chartered on May 21, 1990, and he has continued to guide TCK through tremendous growth ever since.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy