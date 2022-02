Military Convoys are a great source of loot in Dying Light 2 Stay Human – perhaps an even better source of loot than you realise. They contain a lot of military grade resources, and other rare items, but the loot is always secured behind locks that are hard to pick, and guarded by large swarms of Infected, usually including at least one huge one. Once you’ve got the loot, you might be wondering why the Military Convoy hasn’t been crossed off the map? Is there something you’ve missed? Is this a bug? Well, no. The truth is better than that.

