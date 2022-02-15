ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke takes break after family bereavement

 1 day ago
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has taken a period of leave following a family bereavement.

The Sky Bet League Two club, who are set to visit Tranmere this weekend, announced the news on Tuesday night.

“Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke is taking a period of leave having experienced a close family bereavement,” a statement read.

“The club requests that the privacy of Darrell and his family is respected at this time.”

Clarke was appointed on February 15 last year and has turned around the fortunes of the Staffordshire club since his arrival.

After needing eight games to get off the mark as Port Vale boss, he guided them to a 13th-place finish last season and has them in the promotion picture this term.

The Vale Park outfit are unbeaten in five matches but were held to a goalless draw at home to Northampton on Saturday.

newschain

newschain

