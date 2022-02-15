EC GETS NEEDED WIN, WITH DEFENSE, 41-32

ELLAVILLE – With a little under six minutes to go in the Schley County Wildcats’ first round game against Stewart County (STCH) in the Region 5A-Public Tournament, SCHS had a 44-32 lead, but over the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Royal Knights outscored the Wildcats 15-5 and very nearly had a chance to tie or even win the game in the closing seconds. However, with a little over 20 seconds left on the clock, SCHS freshman guard Zayden Walker was fouled and was able to knock down the free throw that made the difference in the outcome. The Royal Knights had one last chance to tie the game and send it into overtime, but T. Daniel’s three-point shot was no good and the Wildcats, who had a double digit lead at one point in the fourth quarter, escaped the first round with a 50-47 victory over STCH on Monday, February 14 at the Region 5A-Public Tournament at Schley County High School.

SCHLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO