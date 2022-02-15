ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

EC GETS NEEDED WIN, WITH DEFENSE, 41-32

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESVILLE - After last Thursday’s 51-25 drubbing by EIAC leader Connersville, East Central boys basketball went into Saturday afternoon’s league grudge match at Batesville badly in need of the win. After a defensive first half that played out like a throwback to 1950s hoops - with Coach...

