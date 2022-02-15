ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Resurrect your old Windows laptop or MacBook with Google’s Chrome OS Flex

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Chrome OS first launched and you could use it to give old PCs and laptops a new lease on life? Well, some things in life come full circle such as Google’s Chrome OS Flex that can convert your old MacBook or Windows laptop into a Chromebook, free of charge....

www.talkandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

As the need for connecting remotely for work or study increases, things like our phones and tablets don’t cut it anymore. That’s where things like this Chromebook come in, providing a better experience than our other smart devices — and it’s currently discounted to just $119, down from $220.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

If you’re in search of a great go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to shop out there. But if you’re on a budget, there are also some great student laptop deals to shop, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve been able to track down is taking place at Best Buy today. The Acer Chromebook 311 has been discounted all the way down to just $109, a $140 savings from its regular price of $249. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even have your new Acer Chromebook 311 as quickly as within an hour with in-store pickup where it’s available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Google Os#Chrome Os#Laptop#Mac#Usb#Chrome Os Flex#Vdi#Phone Hub
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: This premium 2-in-1 laptop keeps going and going

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an exceptional 2-in-1 in many ways, but the 16:9 display is too wide for its intended use as a versatile productivity laptop and tablet. Most of the updates Lenovo made to its flagship 2-in-1 convertible are on the inside, from 11th-gen Intel Core processors and integrated Iris Xe graphics to Thunderbolt 4 support. Outside of these upgrades and slightly rounded corners, the Lenovo Yoga 9i remains similar to the preceding Yoga C940. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Like the Yoga C940, the Yoga 9i delivers a thin and light yet durable all-metal chassis, a satisfying typing experience, and all-day battery life.
YOGA
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Next Web

How to check if your dusty old computer can run Chrome OS Flex

Think that old computer sitting in your drawer is useless? Think again, buster — because Google just announced Chrome OS Flex. This is an operating system designed to run on bygone PCs and, making it perfect for small businesses and educational institutes. Google hopes it’ll also have a positive impact on reducing global eWaste.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
droid-life.com

February 2022 Android Security Update Now Available for Google Pixel Phones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Hey, it’s another first Monday of a new month and that means Google Pixel update time. Typically, these days are pretty chill and without drama, as Google uses them to push out security patches. However, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are likely still big mad at not having received an on-time update since their phones were released in October and I swear the list of bugs they demand be squashed has only lengthened. So, we’ll be seeing how Google approaches today.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL05: Quiet, affordable office laptop

With the IdeaPad 3 15ITL05, Lenovo has a simple 15.6-inch office laptop in its lineup that doesn't make too much of a dent in the wallet with a price of just under 400 Euros (~$454). High-quality case materials shouldn't be expected at this price level. Unsurprisingly, Lenovo has opted for a plastic case (color: silver gray).
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

How to Create Your Own Google Chrome Extension

If you are a Google Chrome user, you've probably used some extensions in the browser. Have you ever wondered how to build one yourself? In this article, I will show you how you can create a Chrome extension from scratch. Table Of Contents. What is a Chrome Extension?. What will...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to check your version of Google Chrome

Google Chrome updates happen so frequently that many users unquestionably hit the update button without really considering the consequences. With every update comes a slew of convenient upgrades and tweaks to the user experience. That said, it isn’t always clear what each version upgrade brings to the table. In this case, you will want to know how to check what version of Chrome you have, and then look up that specific build number to see what changed.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Google's new Calculator for Chrome OS is being touted as ideal for iPads as well

IPads are often regarded as tablets for work at least as much as for fun by many consumers. However, despite this, Apple has never released a native Calculator app for its hallmark slates, not even the Pro variants. Many enthusiasts expected this to change with the advent of the dedicated OS for the form-factor; however, it has been several years, and the facility remains absent.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome vs. Microsoft Edge: Which Is the Best Windows 11 Browser?

Windows 11 has been an exciting change for Windows users. Among the many UI changes, there has been an increased focus on persuading Windows 11 users to use Microsoft Edge as their primary browser. There is no doubt that Microsoft Edge is levels ahead compared to what it was in the past, but is it good enough to replace Google Chrome’s long-standing reign as the most popular web browser on Windows?
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Surface Laptop SE review: A Chromebook competitor, but Windows 11 SE isn’t a Chrome OS

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop SE is an excellent laptop for students in a system that sees value in the Redmond firm’s ecosystem, thanks to the new Windows 11 SE OS. I know; that’s a pretty loaded statement. The key thing is that Microsoft has to sell schools on Windows, and the unique value propositions that the OS can provide that can’t be offered by Chrome OS. Otherwise, Chrome OS still has some obvious benefits when it comes to speed on lower-end hardware.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

HP's Presidents Day Sale can save you hundreds on Windows laptops, desktops & more

Sure, Presidents Day isn't until the third Monday in February, but that hasn't stopped some retailers from getting in on the action early. HP has started its Presidents Day sale this week, giving you plenty of time to browse everything on sale and save on whatever you might be looking for. The sale covers a whole lot of the HP website as well, including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors.
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

All hopes of a 5G BlackBerry phone are dead

It was only back on January 7th that OnwardMobility, after months of silence, insisted that it was on track to launch a BlackBerry smartphone complete with 5G connectivity and the renowned physical keyboard. Sadly, it seems that it was a case of ‘the lady doth protest too much’ because barely a month later it’s being reported that OnwardMobility has canned the project after losing the license to use the BlackBerry name.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy