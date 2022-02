Both VOX and XLC own Meta Platforms as their top holding and have suffered from the sell-off impacting Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse stock. The way the stock market is behaving shows that the value strategy seems poised to outperform this year. For example, Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) stock fell by 28% just in one day despite Q4-2021's revenues growing by 19.95% year-on-year to $33.67 billion as shown by the orange chart below. However, the pale blue earnings chart displays a more subdued progression, all due to the amount of $10 billion spent on laying the foundations of the metaverse. This resulted in profits falling by 8% Y-o-Y with the market subsequently punishing FB.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO