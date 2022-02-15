Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Timeline

"Time travel exists. This world, our world, everything has already been changed…" Whoa, what?!?! Netflix has unveiled a kick ass teaser trailer for The Adam Project, a new sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Netflix actually just showed this movie to critics in the US last night, and many of them are raving about it - saying it's mind-blowing sci-fi excellence. A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. That's the only vague synopsis so far. Ryan Reynolds teams up with a younger version of himself, confronting both his past and troubles growing up, while also saving the future. The full cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. From director Shawn Levy, who last made Free Guy with Reynolds. This looks like it might be awesome! It's totally my kind of sci-fi, big and bold and magical.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO