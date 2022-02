With The Walking Dead set to wrap up production on its final season in the new few weeks, the cast and crew are out and about lining up their next gigs. For the show's Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, a couple of projects are already on the way. Another season of Ride with Norman Reedus will see the actor traveling the country and globe, which will be followed by the Daryl and Carol-centric spinoff of The Walking Dead. However, rumors have been swirling among Internet sleuths that the actor may be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ghost Rider. To that, Reedus says, "I don't know."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO