OU student government leaders met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and state legislators at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Tuesday to lobby for higher education. Higher Education Day is an opportunity for student leaders from Oklahoma universities to meet with state legislators to share their college experiences and discuss the importance of funding higher education. OU student leaders met with about 60 legislators while at the state Capitol, SGA President Zack Lissau wrote in an email.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO