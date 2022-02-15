ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

1 injured during road rage shooting in Spartanburg Co., suspect arrested

By Bethany Fowler, Kelci O&#039;Donnell, Joshua Kuhn
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was injured during a road rage shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Hwy 101 and Berry Shoals Road. where a woman was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to deputies.

The incident began on I-85 Northbound as both vehicles were approaching Hwy. 290, according to deputies. The victim and a male witness, the passenger, provided a tag number for the suspect vehicle that came back to an address in Greer.

Greer Police along with Spartanburg County deputies located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Spring Crossing Circle near Riverside High School.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office landed their helicopter on the baseball field at Riverside High School, next to the subdivision. No one at the school is involved in the investigation at this time.

Greenville County Schools and Spartanburg School District Five said none of their schools were put on lockdown.

As deputies were looking at the vehicle, the male suspect, later identified as Gregory Daniel Price, 45, of Greer, walked up to deputies and began having a conversation with them.

Investigators arrived and determined that Price was the suspect from the shooting.

(WSPA)

Deputies arrested and charged Price with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into vehicle and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

