ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083IcF_0eFGTwPp00

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties due to rain melting snow.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties until late Thursday night:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Richland
  • Summit
  • Wayne

The NWS said excessive runoff from cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas or locations with poor drainage. The biggest threat of flooding is in areas where there are ice jams.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy