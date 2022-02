Watch: Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!. Trisha Paytas is definitely feeling the love this Valentine's Day. On Feb. 14, the 33-year-old social media star marked the holiday by announcing that they're expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon. In celebration of the exciting news, Trisha shared a sonogram photo to Instagram, writing, "Love at first [heart] beat." As for their other half, Moses shared an Instagram photo of the pair grinning from to ear as they held up a printed-out copy of their sonogram, captioning his photos, "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!"

