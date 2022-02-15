ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Partners With Goodwill SoCal for Pop-Up Art Exhibit

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake’s Better World Fragrance House has been enlisted as a partner for a new Goodwill Southern California-presented pop-up art exhibit. The pop-up art exhibit, titled “FABRICS,” will be on view starting Feb. 17 and running through Feb. 20. The aim of the larger...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
amny.com

Photographer Micaiah Carter brings representation through portraits and high fashion in new Seaport exhibition

A new photography exhibit coming to the Seaport District is taking a personal look at how beauty and representation is presented in the photographer’s life. Photographer Micaiah Carter has been taking photos from the time he was young. He was originally inspired to pick up a camera in his younger days in California, being particularly inspired by his father and by the earlier days of Tumblr.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TrendHunter.com

Sparkling Water Art Exhibits

International water brand Evian has tapped artist Sara Shakeel to promote the launch of Evian Sparkling water, the company's newest beverage innovation. The new campaign includes a pop-up exhibition in Shoreditch, London featuring Shakeel's artwork. The new partnership is more than appropriate considering Shakeel is known for using sparkles in...
DRINKS
thechannels.org

Indigenous art exhibit wraps up at Atkinson Gallery, returning in 2024

Since Dec. 1, 2021 City College’s Atkinson Gallery has been presenting Cosmovisión Indígena Art Lab 2.0, displaying artwork by Getty Pacific Standard Time artist advisors Tanya Aguiñiga and Porfirio Guiterrez. This exhibition features the history and science of cochineal dye-making created from the traditional red dye,...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
TrendHunter.com

Graffiti Culture Art Exhibits

The 1970s / GRAFFITI / TODAY exhibition is a new installation of work that studies the different styles of graffiti culture in both Los Angeles and New York over the past five decades. It is presented by the Phillips Auction house and the art is curated by Arnold Lehman and Elizabeth Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CultureMap Houston

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston draws up world premiere of mind-bending M.C. Escher exhibit

“You have to retain a sense of wonder, that’s what it’s all about.” So believed Maurits Cornelis Escher, otherwise known as the mind-bending Dutch artist M.C. Escher. In March, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will let Texans wander into Escher’s wonder in the world premiere exhibition, “Virtual Realities: The Art of M.C. Escher from the Michael S. Sachs Collection.”
HOUSTON, TX
Recorder

Local woman’s art to be on exhibit at Pushkin Gallery

The work of a local artist will be on display at Greenfield’s Pushkin Gallery for a week of events beginning Feb. 11. “I’ve lived in Greenfield since I was 11 and have always admired that building,” said 23-year-old Annaleah Moon Gregoire. “As soon as Hawks & Reed (Performing Arts Center) bought it, it opened up new doors for me.”
GREENFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Goodwill Southern California holds first art exhibit as part of Frieze LA

LOS ANGELES — Most people who go to Goodwill are looking for cheap vintage clothes or gently used housewares, but visitors to its Atwater Village location this weekend will get to experience a first-of-its-kind art exhibit. Think T-shirts stretched into canvases and pairs of blue jeans splattered with paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Gallery
veronews.com

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: February, Red: Pop up Artist

The Fifth Avenue Art Gallery welcomes back Red for her Pop Up show February through the 26th. Red (Linda Harrison) is an accomplished artist who uses her art signature, Red, because the color represents strength, passion and spirit, just the elements she strives to express in her artwork. Red embraces abstract expressionism which portrays the hidden passion, vibrancy and energy that she observes in nature. Her work expresses an endless movement through layering and blending of colors, coupled with dynamic, fluid brush strokes and sometimes palette knives. Red says, “The rhythm of music quiets my mind and allows my energy to evolve on the canvas. I don’t choose the content, it chooses me. I paint best when I let my hands do the talking”.
MELBOURNE, FL
oldmonterey.org

Youth Arts Collective Pop-Up Valentine's Art Show 2022

Youth Arts Collective invites you to visit our 2022 Pop-Up Valentine’s Show made with love and brought to you by fourteen YACsters. The exhibit is on display through the month of February on its own wall in the YAC gallery at 472 Calle Principal in Downtown Old Monterey and online here. It’s a fun show and a perfect place to buy an original art piece at a reasonable price (they make great Valentine's gifts).
MONTEREY, CA
shepherdexpress.com

Handmade Paper Creates MOWA Exhibit’s Eye-opening Art

All due respect to Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan, the medium really is the message in an upcoming exhibit at the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s downtown Milwaukee gallery at Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel. “Handmade Paper Stories,” which runs March 4–May 15 highlights the work of four Madison artists, and the paper they used goes beyond being merely a medium for art, but becoming the art itself.
MILWAUKEE, WI
easttexasradio.com

NTCC February Art Exhibit

The Northeast Texas Community College Art Department is pleased to announce that one of its graduates, Diedra Long Camp, will present the February art exhibit in the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. Camp is a watercolor and mixed media artist passionate about telling a story and connecting to people....
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
culturemap.com

atxGALS and In Bold Company present 6th Annual Galentine's Art Pop-Up

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. atxGALS presents their 6th Annual Galentine's Art Pop-Up in partnership with In Bold Company. Attendees will get to shop new collections by local women artists plus over 100 originals from the rest of their collective while enjoying complimentary drinks at either The Evening Party on February 11 or The Daytime Pop-up on February 12.
VISUAL ART
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s latest exhibit in Las Vegas makes visitors part of the art

The age of immersive art experiences is in its embryonic stage, a digital dawning that will only evolve as shows dedicated to The Masters tantalize audiences, NFTs create new revenue streams for artists and metaverses enable new frontiers in virtual reality. London-based illustrator Vince Fraser can be considered a pioneer in perfecting a blend of sight and sound while illuminating where the immersive path can lead with Ase: Afro Frequencies, a stunning Afro-Surrealist exhibit that runs through April 18 at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MOJEH

Nasser Almulhim’s Exhibition Highlights The Healing Nature Of Art

Saudi Arabian painter Nasser Almulhim brings his emotions to life through his new exhibition, Shadow Work. Here he speaks to MOJEH about healing through art. When he was a young a boy in high school, Nasser Almulhim suffered from mental health issues. Taking to the paintbrush as a mode of healing, he quickly discovered how art could provide an escape from his past traumas. Today, the Saudi Arabian abstract painter is the latest artist to be snapped up by Tabari Art Space, which will be exhibiting his latest collection, Shadow Work, from February 9 – March 3 at the esteemed DIFC-based gallery.
VISUAL ART
thesource.com

Streetwear Titan Sprayground Celebrates Black Excellence With Futuristic Collection

Sprayground, the world’s most influential streetwear brand known for its eccentric and loud designs – has unveiled their newest drop “Path To The Future” collection, a multidimensional capsule-collection inspired by Black artistry around the world. Featuring an electrifying showcase of colors and graphics that push fashion boundaries. This collection explores the future through the artistic vision of Sprayground VP and independent artist Sandflower, whose Black heritage remains a focal point of her design ethos. For this collaboration, Sprayground will donate a portion of its proceeds to Black Girls Code, SOS Africa and Boys and Girls Club.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wuwm.com

Exhibition at Arts @ Large explores the world beneath a brush stroke

A Milwaukee artist is drawing inspiration from the colors and materials we find in nature for a new exhibition at Arts @ Large titled "An Ecology of Marks." Creator Jeff Zimpel is an artist in residence at Arts @ Large, located in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. During grad school at UW-Milwaukee, Zimpel became intrigued by paint, its many textures and where we source it from.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC13 Houston

Art meets technology in Hueman's 'Homebody' exhibit

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Art meets technology in an immersive and healing arts experience. The "Homebody" exhibition in Berkeley, California calls to mind the impact of self-isolation on the human psyche. Artist Allison Torneros, known in the art world as "Hueman," illustrates the relationship between our bodies and our identities, and...
BERKELEY, CA
WJBF

Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery pop-up exhibition in Aiken

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – Art lovers and enthusiasts have an opportunity to enjoy some great art in Aiken this coming weekend. The Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery will be holding a pop-up exhibition Friday, February 11th until Sunday, February 13th at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens Street SW in Aiken. According to […]
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy