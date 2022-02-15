Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Partners With Goodwill SoCal for Pop-Up Art Exhibit

The Fifth Avenue Art Gallery welcomes back Red for her Pop Up show February through the 26th. Red (Linda Harrison) is an accomplished artist who uses her art signature, Red, because the color represents strength, passion and spirit, just the elements she strives to express in her artwork. Red embraces abstract expressionism which portrays the hidden passion, vibrancy and energy that she observes in nature. Her work expresses an endless movement through layering and blending of colors, coupled with dynamic, fluid brush strokes and sometimes palette knives. Red says, “The rhythm of music quiets my mind and allows my energy to evolve on the canvas. I don’t choose the content, it chooses me. I paint best when I let my hands do the talking”.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO