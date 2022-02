CHARLOTTE, NC. — In Darina Cooper’s second-grade classroom at Walter G. Byers, masks are sometimes referred to as chin straps. “I can’t tell you how many times in a day that I have had to give this signal for them to cover their noses. And I always say if I had a dollar for every time I gave the signal we could go on a great vacation,” Cooper says.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO