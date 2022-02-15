ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Pregnancies of 2022: These Stars Are Celebrating Babies on the Way

myrtlebeachonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new crop of celebrities announcing their pregnancies in 2022. One of the earliest to share their blessed news was actor Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata. The Oscar winner is going to be a dad for the third time as he expects baby No. 1 with his new...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling, Nicole Richie and More Celebrities’ Unique Pregnancy Cravings

Olives! Kentucky Fried Chicken! Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry and more pregnant stars have described their distinct food cravings while expecting. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has welcomed three children since she and now-ex Scott Disick started their family in 2009 — son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign. The Poosh creator looked back at her dietary choices while carrying the little ones in a June 2019 blog post.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Steph McGovern celebrates friend's happy baby news

Steph McGovern is a very proud mother to a little girl with her longterm partner – and she now is showing her support for another first-time mum-to-be. The Packed Lunch star was among the thousands of well-wishers celebrating with Scottish presenter Storm Huntley, who announced her pregnancy this week.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Shauna Rae OK? Here's a Health Update on the Reality Star

In early 2022, TLC viewers were introduced to the 22-year-old star of I Am Shauna Rae. Shauna Rae received a rare diagnosis early in life that stunted her growth and left her “stuck” in an 8-year-old’s body. In the series, Shauna embarks on her journey to adulthood with the support of her loved ones, but it hasn’t been easy for the reality star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Aaron Rodgers
papermag.com

Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Trisha Paytas took to YouTube to announce their pregnancy. Those who know and love — or love to hate — the YouTuber know that Paytas has struggled with infertility. Since 2016’s “Why I can’t have children” video, garnering over 2 million views, the...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Dennis McKinley Posts a Photo of His “Absolute Favorite Girl”

Dennis McKinley put his proud dad hat on this Valentine's Day when he shared several sweet photos of daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. "My absolute favorite girl," The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters dad wrote alongside a set of pics of his daughter dressed in red and holding flowers while surrounded by Valentine's Day balloons. The same photos were shared to PJ's Instagram account, along with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s day!!! Love you daddy[,] my fav Valentine … well next to mommy."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Pregnancies#Instagram Stories#Mia#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Star Wars Fans Celebrate Baby Yoda's Return in The Book of Boba Fett

Baby Yoda is back and Star Wars fans are ecstatic about it. *Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6.* In the past few weeks, the show has turned into a cameo conveyor belt and that's worked out great for viewers at home. During this week's entry, The Mandalorian makes a trip to see his adopted son and Luke Skywalker out a fledgeling version of the Jedi Temple the legendary character is building. While Mando doesn't get to see Grogu directly, he does get to deliver his gift that was made last week. Now, Baby Yoda has a bit of a choice on his hands. Will he follow in the footsteps of his Mandalorian caretaker, or choose the path of Master Luke as he seeks to rebuild the Jedi order. Numerous plates are spinning as we speed toward the finale. Look at some of the posts down below.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy