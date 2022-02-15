Celebrity Pregnancies of 2022: These Stars Are Celebrating Babies on the Way

Baby Yoda is back and Star Wars fans are ecstatic about it. *Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6.* In the past few weeks, the show has turned into a cameo conveyor belt and that's worked out great for viewers at home. During this week's entry, The Mandalorian makes a trip to see his adopted son and Luke Skywalker out a fledgeling version of the Jedi Temple the legendary character is building. While Mando doesn't get to see Grogu directly, he does get to deliver his gift that was made last week. Now, Baby Yoda has a bit of a choice on his hands. Will he follow in the footsteps of his Mandalorian caretaker, or choose the path of Master Luke as he seeks to rebuild the Jedi order. Numerous plates are spinning as we speed toward the finale. Look at some of the posts down below.

