Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. The Devou Good Foundation, the nonprofit that helped repair the Purple People Bridge, will subsidize the cost of electric bikes for people living in certain parts of Greater Cincinnati. The lucky zip codes are 45202, 45203, 45204, 45205, 45206, 45219, 45214, 45220, 45223 and 45226. The foundation will provide $50,000 total in reimbursements, with rebates of $500. It’s the region’s first ebike incentive program, and funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

