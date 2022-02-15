ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Encanto

By Kat Hong
 5 days ago

​​Encanto is a new Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz that feels like a secret basement party. Although only in their soft launch phase, when we stopped here on a random Friday, the dining...

AmericaninLos Feliz

We’re deep into the age of the LA mega-restaurant. Massive spots are taking over entire blocks of downtown, and famous chefs from other cities have finally realized we have the best produce in the country and want to know what serving a fresh eggplant in January feels like. The more restaurants they bring in, the more LA seems like it’s on the fast track to becoming the Vegas strip—a sprawling museum of the best restaurants from everywhere else.
RESTAURANTS
PizzainLittle River

Ironside is a great BYOB pizza place with some really pretty outdoor seating. The big space has mismatched wooden furniture and an open kitchen where you can watch the pizzas get fed into the oven. But unless it’s unbearably hot, sit in the courtyard. The outdoor seating is the best part about this place, and it's ideal for everything from dates to dinner with a few friends you haven't seen in way too long. The menu includes everything from a few salads to lasagna, but the Neapolitan pizzas are what you should focus on.
RESTAURANTS
Middle EasterninCapitol Hill

Normally, a restaurant with a dozen plaster chicken replicas dangling from the ceiling probably wouldn’t have us planning our next visit. A simple hanging pendant lamp would have sufficed. But, when combined with an otherwise-sleek dining room, creative cocktails, and tasty (and primarily vegan) Middle Eastern mezze, the end result is Mamnoon. And while the food here isn’t as revelatory as it once was, dinner here is a solid bet for many different situations.
RESTAURANTS
Double Knot

It would be a mistake to call the basement izakaya at Double Knot a secret, just like it would be to assume that your friends will be impressed when you take Lincoln Drive instead of I-76. But even though most people already know about the sushi dungeon downstairs, it still feels like a secret when you’re eating here—a secret that happens to include some seriously good food.
RESTAURANTS
Editor Pizza

The food at Editor Pizza—mostly pasta, salads, and pizza—is all various levels of good. But it’s also not the biggest reason to come here. We really like this place because it’s casual yet stylish, fun but not cosplaying as a nightclub, and (for the neighborhood it's in) reasonably priced. That kind of restaurant is an exceedingly rare breed in South Beach. So you should definitely have this place on your radar for a weeknight dinner with friends, a date, or splitting an impressively large fettuccine bolognese and having a few negronis before a night out. The restaurant is located inside the Urbanica Hotel, and has a narrow dining room that feels like a classic bistro. The indoor/outdoor space has high ceilings, warm lighting that'll hide the pimple that decided to make its debut three hours before dinner, and curtains on the windows, so you won’t get distracted by tourists racing their rental cars up and down 5th Street.
RESTAURANTS
Anajak Thai

Note: Anajak is currently offering their a la carte menu only. We're checking back to see when the omakase experience and Taco Tuesday return. The most common question we get asked about Anajak is when to go. And rightfully so–a lot goes on at this Sherman Oaks Thai spot. There's a regular dinner menu that runs nightly from Wednesday through Sunday, Taco Tuesday on Tuesdays, and a 14-course outdoor omakase every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night for those lucky enough to snag a reservation. But our answer is always the same: Go as soon as you can.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yeni’s Fusion

Chef/owner Yeni Rosdiyani started Yeni’s Fusion as an Instagram-based pop-up doing Indonesian street food, and it has since grown into a fully functioning trailer at The Aristocrat Lounge in Brentwood. The menu includes bakso soup with meatballs and giant beef ribs, bubur ayam (chicken porridge), and rendang (a rice bowl with beef curry). The “fusion” that happens here is incorporating Mexican and Texan ingredients into Indonesian dishes, like the empal gentong, a coconut cream soup that’s served with smoked brisket.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Favorite Pizza

From the restaurant group behind spots like June’s, Elizabeth Street Cafe, and Swedish Hill comes Favorite Pizza on West 6th Street. It’s a NYC-style pizza place—complete with tons of New York Mets baseball memorabilia—serving whole pies, big slices, subs, beer, wine, and cocktails. You can also get the caesar salad and the tiramisu that they serve next door at their sister restaurant Sammie’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Food & Drinks
Great Jones Distilling Co.

Turns out, Manhattan’s first whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era is surprisingly glam. (It looks like a cross between Willy Wonka’s factory and a place where a literary salon might happen in the '20s.) We say this not to diss whiskey at large, but because there’s definitely a world in which this Noho bourbon-and-rye spot might be all about mustaches and monocles. You can take a $35 tour of Great Jones to learn about their distilling processes and try three whiskey tastings, or you can just stop by their bar at the top of a spiral staircase for an extremely well-made (albeit $21) boulevardier. Anyone who feels a nerdy affinity toward spirits will love it here, as will anyone who needs a grown-up place to drink near NYU. Just know that cocktails are pricier at Great Jones Distilling Co. than they are at most other bars in the neighborhood. (That’s what happens when the small-batch spirits are made in house.) If it’s any consolation, you'll get complimentary popcorn dusted with ranch seasoning before you even order a drink.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant

Shewa-Ber is a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s already packed with Ethiopian restaurants. It has a fun space perfect for groups, a full bar, and a menu of combination platters and a la carte options, from doro wat to gomen besega. We love the Shewa combo, which comes with your choice of three entrees (go with the tangy lentils, tender tibs, and spicy doro wat), along with plenty of injera to soak everything up.
RESTAURANTS
AmericaninHyde Park

It isn’t the sticky floors, $14 light beers, or person next to us blowing huge vape clouds that we think about after going to a good concert. It’s more about how we felt, whether we moshed until we left with a ripped shirt, or just hung out in the back like well-adjusted adults. Eating at Virtue is similar. It’s not some choreographed light show or the individual dishes that make this place stand out - we come here because we know we’re going to eat some great Southern food and have a good time doing it.
RESTAURANTS
Brass Tacks

An excellent bar in Hayes Valley, Brass Tacks is good to keep on your radar for many situations: post-work drink with the team, glass of wine with a girlfriend, or solo beer with your trusty dachshund Colonel Mustard. The space is small but never too slammed and the cocktails are excellent. Being dog-friendly is a plus, and the prime Hayes location is the kicker. We go here a lot.
RESTAURANTS
Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Sushi Azabu

When the apocalypse eventually comes for New York City, you’re going to have to find a good basement to bunker down. If you had your pick, where would you go? The underground archives of The Met could be cool. Or the storage area of a Trader Joe’s might be a more strategic choice. Reality is, you’d probably end up in the basement of your own apartment or office building, clutching the water heater for emotional support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Hakata Ikkousha is our favorite ramen shop in the Torrance. It’s a great spot to grab a quick bowl of tonkatsu, but they’ve also got some other popular options like “God Fire” for spice lovers and “Black Devil,” where the broth comes infused with a heavy dose of black sesame paste and garlic. In addition to the top-notch noodle bowls, Hakat Ikkousha also makes some of the best spicy karaage we’ve ever had. Get a large order of the juicy, honey-coated Japanese fried chicken with a side of rice for the table, and try not to argue over the leftovers.
TORRANCE, CA
Sunken Harbor Club

Sunken Harbor Club sits a staircase above the latest iteration of Gage and Tollner, a Downtown Brooklyn restaurant that originally opened in 1892. That restaurant remains an official New York City landmark and still very much looks like somewhere you'd eat steak with a 19th-century industrialist—but sister establishment Sunken Harbor is, for some reason, a tiki bar. Don't question it. The pirate ship theme doesn't really mesh with what's going on downstairs, but it sure feels nice drinking a single-malt old fashioned in a dark, wood-paneled room with ropes and buoys hanging from the ceiling. The cocktail program is very serious (in that the drinks are plentiful and well-engineered) and also not so serious (in that the beverage names lean heavily into the pirate theme). Try this place for a casual $20 drink the next time you want to hide somewhere dim and try a cocktail with housemade banana liqueur. Despite the name, this place isn't exclusive—although it is small and walk-in only. So come on the earlier side to guarantee yourself a seat.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cultivate By Forbidden Root

Cultivate is a spinoff of Forbidden Root, the West Town brew pub that’s known for its botanical beer. The new Ravenswood spot is located in a cavernous space that used to be home to Band of Bohemia, and has an eclectic menu with things like a porchetta french dip, an eggplant spread with housemade roti, and duck confit with ricotta dumplings. Still, the beer is the best part about this place, and most of the food is just OK.. The porchetta is juicy and goes great with its au jus, but dishes like the duck are bland, and that housemade roti has the texture of leather. The huge space is great for groups, and the bar snacks (like the beer cheese and Ritz crackers) are pretty good, so we suggest coming here with a bunch of friends for drinks and ordering a bunch of light bites instead of a full meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wadatsumi

If you’re in the market for excellent sushi in Torrance, Wadatsumi is where you’ll find it. It’s located at the far end of the very same strip mall as Baekjeong and Hakata Ikkousha. And it’s a great spot for fresh chirashi bowls full of albacore, hamachi, and salmon roe. The simple chirashi here is way less extravagant than what you’ll find at some of the other Japanese spots around town — but that doesn’t mean the fish quality is any different. We’re also big fans of their roast beef salad, topped with thinly-sliced meat and ginger dressing.
TORRANCE, CA
Figaro Bistrot

Classic French food in a ridiculously quaint environment. Sure, sometimes the wait staff may act a little too French (like just plain ignoring you for a while), but if you’re in no hurry, a sidewalk table here is an ideal place for brunch, a massive latte, and excellent people-watching. It’s also not a bad choice for a last-minute date night in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
Sunny's Steakhouse

We can’t help but feel like we’re part of a covert steak society every time we step foot onto Lot 6, the once empty event space in Little River that’s now home to one of the most fun restaurants in Miami, Sunny’s. Every single dinner here still feels like being in on a secret, even though the pop-up-turned-outdoor-steakhouse is, by now, anything but.
New York City, NY
