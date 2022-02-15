ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Trial for Virginia Beach pastor charged with soliciting sex from minor will now start in March

By Brian Reese
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeruZ_0eFGRzHG00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The trial for a Virginia Beach pastor charged with soliciting sex from who he thought was a minor will now begin in March in the Richmond area.

Rock Church’s John Blanchard was set to go to trial on Tuesday, but it was continued to March 22.

Blanchard is currently on leave from his senior pastor role at the church after he “voluntarily stepped down” in November following his arrest on Friday, October 29, 2021.

He was caught in a broad sting operation by an undercover detective who was posing as a minor online and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor age 16 or older and using a vehicle to promote prostitution or unlawful sex. Just two days later, a Rock Church live broadcast showed him speaking to the congregation.

In November, a judge allowed him to travel out of the state on a business trip while the legal case moves forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Prostitution#Sex#Solicitation#Rock Church#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

UPDATED: Man shot by police in Fairfax County

11:33 a.m. update: Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis held a briefing at the scene and confirmed new information about the shooting. Davis said officers received a call shortly after 8 a.m for a call for a suspicious van that had been parked along Fitt Ct for 24 hours. When police arrived, they confirmed the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy