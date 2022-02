MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The debate over whether to deter or accommodate minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents has pitted Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis against the Catholic Church. The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, and other faith leaders have implored the governor to reconsider an order that suspends renewals of state licenses for shelters that house unaccompanied children, saying these young migrants are vulnerable. The governor says he wants to deter human trafficking and accuses the Biden administration of being lax in cracking down on illegal immigration. Emerging in recent weeks, the split came into sharp focus when a spokeswoman...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO