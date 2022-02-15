ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat sign SF Caleb Martin for remainder of season

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (37-20) are rolling, having won five games in a row and are currently nursing a half-game lead over the Chicago Bulls (37-21) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. One of the more surprising key pieces off the team's bench has been third-year forward Caleb Martin.

Having previously signed a two-way contract with Miami at the start of the season, the organization announced on Tuesday that they were officially holding onto Martin for the rest of the year.

The twin brother of Charlotte Hornets' forward Cody Martin, Caleb has had a career year so far in his first season with the Heat. He's currently averaging career-bests in points (9.5), rebounds (4.0) and minutes per game (22.9) across 44 contests, while shooting a career-high 50.6% from the field as well.

Martin only made four starts over his two campaigns and 71 games with the Hornets from 2019 to 2021, but has already made 10 starts this season. Miami will host the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

