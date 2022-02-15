TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intel has a tower to climb. Buying an Israeli chipmaker of that name is a literal but probably ineffective way to do it. Once the dominant cutting-edge chip firm, Intel has lost its technology lead. At the same time, the $200 billion company is undergoing a transformation as new-ish Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger attempts to turn it into a contract manufacturer for others’ products. As a statement of intent, Gelsinger’s $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor(TSEM.TA) shows his seriousness about the latter challenge. But with a year or more until closing, Intel can’t bet on this deal to fix its flaws – and Tower could introduce new ones.

