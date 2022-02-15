ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSMC Looks To Expand Japan Chip Plant; DENSO Acquires Stake

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DENSO Corporation will acquire a minority stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc for $0.35 billion. The investment will increase DENSO's stake to over 10%. TSMC...

