I have never had my team in the Super Bowl my entire life but Super Bowl 56 felt like the closest I'll ever get so the game was so much more intense for me and maybe you too. I have been a lifelong Detroit Lions fan since I was a child. My dad and I have supported the team forever only to be disappointed time and time again. When the next season would roll around, both my dad and I get back on board in hopes this year will be better.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO