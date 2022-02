If you haven't been following Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Instagram or TikTok, we assure you that you're missing out on some quality content. The Game star loves to share food recipes, post candid photos and videos of her family, and remind everyone that she's a baddie with fabulous outfits and an eye for fun video transitions. But it's not just her personal style that is A1—we're obsessed with all of her hair choices too, especially her braided styles. Case in point: this gorgeous braided ponytail with a heart-shaped cornrow detail she wore for Valentine's Day.

