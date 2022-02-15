ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No Time to Die' Could Break a James Bond Record

By Maria Hartfield
 1 day ago
The 2022 Oscars are around the corner and James Bond’s No Time To Die is anything but short on award nominations. No Time To Die marks the 25th film in the James Bond series. It is also the last Bond film starring Daniel Craig. The motion picture received positive reviews after its debut on October 8, 2021. Predictions are rolling in for this year’s most renowned film awards. Luckily, it looks like No Time To Die has a good chance of coming out on top after receiving multiple nominations for Best Sound, Best Visual, and Best Original Song.

No Time To Die is just one among several other nominees competing in multiple categories for the 2022 Academy Awards. Notable competitors include The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion, up for 12 categories including Best Picture and Director as well as and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is up for 10 awards. Nominated for seven categories are Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story reprise alongside comedy-drama, Belfast. Additionally, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up is in the running for four.

Traditionally, the main four awards are for Best Picture, Director, Actress, or Actor. No Time To Die won’t being competing for any of the big four. Instead, the film is receiving praise for its technical elements and musical theme. Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas are responsible for writing and performing the latest James Bond theme. The melody marks the seventh Bond theme song to receive a nomination for Best Original Song.

James Bond installment could win Best Original Song

If No Time To Die wins Best Original Song, it will be the series third year in a row winning. The two previous years saw theme songs from Skyfall and Spectre win (Comicbook.com). If No Time To Die succeeds in winning for Best Original Song, it will go down in history. Not only will this be the third Bond film to win an Oscar, but also its the first time winning the same category.

Only one other time in James Bond history that the franchise won back-to-back awards was for Goldfinger and Thunderball. In 1965, Goldfinger won an Oscar for Sound Effects and in 1966, Thunderball won for Special Visual Effects. Those awards concluded honors for the series, that is until 2013 when Adele’s Skyfall theme won Best Original Song.

If the most recent James Bond film wins for Best Original Song at this year’s award ceremony, Billie Eilish would become the youngest person to win the award at just 20-years-old. The accomplished musician has already earned a Grammy for Best Original Song Written for Visual Media.

Fans of the film series are crossing their fingers ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. If No Time To Die brings home a win, the James Bond empire will have a total of six awards under its belt, an impressive feat to say the least.

