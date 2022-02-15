ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Breakout ‘Barry’ Season 2 Episode Led to ‘Pushing the Show Into New Places’ for Season 3

By Adam Chitwood
 1 day ago
When the HBO series “Barry” returns for Season 3, the show will benefit from the response to the breakout Season 2 episode “ronny/lily.” So revealed co-creator and executive producer Alec Berg during the show’s TCA panel on Wednesday. “I think the response to that...

