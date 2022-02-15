How Breakout ‘Barry’ Season 2 Episode Led to ‘Pushing the Show Into New Places’ for Season 3

Watch the new teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This Vought-A-Burger themed teaser introduces some of the characters featured in the anthology series, which will feature the voices of Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung. More of the cast will be revealed at a later date. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, is an eight-episode animated anthology series set in The Boys' universe. It will premiere all episodes on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video.
