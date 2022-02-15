How Breakout ‘Barry’ Season 2 Episode Led to ‘Pushing the Show Into New Places’ for Season 3

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) After nearly three years off the air, HBO's dark comedy "Barry" is set to return this spring with eight new episodes. Bill Hader stars in the series as the titular character, a war veteran and trained killer who unexpectedly catches the acting bug while working undercover on a hit. Over the past two seasons, Barry has tried to extricate himself from the mercenary lifestyle to become a full-time actor but keeps finding himself back in dangerous situations. "Barry" has been a resounding critical success to date, garnering 30 Emmy nominations and earning raves for episodes like stunt-heavy "ronny/lily" and the cliffhanger second season finale. Here's everything you need to know about season three:

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO