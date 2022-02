TACOMA, Wash. — The toll for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge would be reduced, not eliminated, under the latest plan being considered by lawmakers in Olympia. Lawmakers discussed paying off the bridge's entire outstanding debt and eliminate tolls within two years by transferring $722 million from the state's surplus fund. That was scaled back Monday, with senators proposing the state treasurer makes quarterly transfers from the general fund of $3.2 million over 10 years, for a total of $130 million.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO