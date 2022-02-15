ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story County seeks input on more than $5 million in capital improvement projects for FY23

By Danielle Gehr, Ames Tribune
Story County is seeking feedback on its long-range capital improvements plan, including $5.1 million in projects slated for the upcoming fiscal year.

A capital improvements plan is a long-range project outline of the maintenance needs of municipality assets. The supervisors review the five-year plan each budget season and lock in the upcoming fiscal year's projects, which will start in July.

The CIP is not meant to be a "static document," according to the county's website, but is a tool to help budget and prioritize projects. The projects include equipment purchases or rentals exceeding $75,000 or new buildings, land acquisition or remodels exceeding $25,000.

In the upcoming fiscal year, the CIP includes the McFarland Park Lake restoration — estimated to cost $1.2 million — $674,000 Heart of Iowa Nature Trail improvements and a $687,000 project to increase the administration building generator capacity. In all, 21 projects are planned for the next fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the county also outlined a conservation center expansion in 2025, expected to cost $2 million. Estimated $150,000 in new patrol and investigations recording equipment for the sheriff's office are planned for purchase in 2025.

The next phase of Heart of Iowa Nature Trail Improvements could take place in 2024, estimated to cost $428,000, as well as construction on the Deppe Conservation Area, estimated to cost $405,000.

On the county's interactive CIP page, by clicking on each FY 2023 project, a pop-up describes each project in greater detail. At the bottom of the page, the county included a link for the public to give input on the proposed project.

Learn more about the county's capital improvements plan and how to give input at bit.ly/3LACBkC.

Danielle Gehr is a politics and government reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at dgehr@gannett.com, phone at (515) 663-6925 or on Twitter at @Dani_Gehr.

