Ranking Oregon's ten biggest impact newcomers for 2022

Oregon continues to hit the junior college pipeline, this time landing a commitment for the class of 2022 from guard Brennan Rigsby. Rigsby took to Twitter to announce his commitment: "I want to thank the NWF Raiders community. It's been an honor to be a part of you, and play for you! My time here at Northwest Florida State College may have been short, but it's a time I will always remember. The amazing coaching staff here has helped me grow as a player, a teammate, and a student of the game I love. Thank you, Coach Chad, Coach Nate & Coach Zo for your time and support! Thank you Coach GH for believing in me. You have helped me grow my game and skills to new levels. I will be forever grateful for your guidance and support in helping me achieve one of my dreams. To me, the most important thing has always been to play where I fit with the coaches and feel I can contribute to the goal of winning. I'm blessed to have found that fit in a place I've wanted to play since I was just a kid running around town in my Ducks gear. I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Oregon! #GODucks #ConferenceOfChampions."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO