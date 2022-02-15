Hollywood Minute: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Amazon has offered up some first-look images of its upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, unveiling the photos in Vanity Fair magazine.
See the images below.
The Prime Video series, which debuts September 2 and will be seen – briefly – in a teaser trailer during Super Bowl LVI, this Sunday, February 13, is set during the “Second Age” of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy history. For those who wouldn’t know a Silmarillion from a Sauran, the Second Age of Middle-earth takes place thousands of years before the events depicted in the Lord of the Rings novels and films. The events of...
