5 Things To Know About Gabriela Hearst’s Optimistic AW22 Collection

Amidst the big-ticket shows at New York Fashion Week – Coach, Michael Kors, we’re looking at you – there were some quietly brilliant brands making waves on the city’s fashion scene. Peter Do’s second runway outing cemented the return of the suit; LaQuan Smith’s Julia Fox-fuelled presentation had editors yearning for a wild night out; and Khaite delivered a love letter to New York City that had everyone feeling #blessed that the shows must go on. Here, a whizz through eight brands that deserve a moment of your time, before the fashion juggernaut continues to London, Milan and Paris.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO