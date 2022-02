The Kia EV6 will be in showrooms in all 50 US states within a few weeks. According to reports from Engadget and Autoweek, it fits the definition of a “compelling electric car” that Elon Musk asked for years ago. If you had to make a list of traditional automakers which seem firmly committed to the EV revolution, at the top of the list would be Hyundai/KIA and Volkswagen. One step below would be Mercedes, BMW, Ford, and GM, followed by Stellantis, Renault, and Nissan. (Your opinion may vary. See dealer for details).

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO