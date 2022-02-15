ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Silva: Monster double-double in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Silva registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

hogville.net

Hogs Catch Fire In Second Half, Sweep Mizzou, 88-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Ramirez, Hogs, Down Auburn at the Buzzer.
COLUMBIA, MO
belmontbruins.com

Double Trouble

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - - This might be a pairing we'll need to see more often. Seniors Arthur Toledo and Taisei Miyamoto are the OVC Doubles Team of the Week after league offices announced it earlier today. Toledo and Miyamoto teamed up for the first time this spring last Sunday and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
247Sports

How to watch Ole Miss face South Carolina in men's hoops action

Ole Miss has dropped their last three contests in men's hoops, but a chance to right the ship and get back to .500 lies ahead when they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the SJB Pavilion this evening. The Rebels are coming off of a rough road trip at Missouri,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Iowa State
CBS Sports

Pacers' Terry Taylor: Nears double-double in loss

Taylor chipped in 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks. Taylor saw heavy playing time off the bench Tuesday, turning in a fantasy-friendly performance in the process. With starting power forward Jalen Smith fouling out after just 17 minutes and the Pacers dealing with other injuries, Taylor stepped in to fill the void, doing an admirable job as usual. Despite showing the ability to stuff the stat sheet in recent weeks when he's been given steady minutes, Taylor isn't likely to be as big of a factor coming out of the All-Star break, when Indiana could get Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Chris Duarte (toe) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) back in action.
NBA
thedallasnews.net

Using defense to bounce back, No. 2 Auburn turns to Vanderbilt

After getting some momentum back with a home win over Texas AM, No. 2 Auburn will look to protect home court again against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country and was the only undefeated team in the SEC, but lost bothof those distinctions with an overtime loss on the road at Arkansas. The Tigers got back on their court Saturday and responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season, defeating the Aggies 75-58.
AUBURN, AL
Person
Chris Silva
auburntigers.com

No. 2 Auburn hosts Vandy, looks to stay perfect at home

AUBURN, Ala. – When No. 2 Auburn tips off Wednesday night vs. Vanderbilt at Auburn Arena, the Tigers will be well-rested. The gap between Saturday's 11 a.m. tip and Wednesday's 8 p.m. start – combined with not having to travel – allowed the Tigers to rest and recharge Sunday after beating Texas A&M 75-58 Saturday before turning their attention to the Commodores.
AUBURN, AL
kion546.com

Vescovi, Chandler lead No. 16 Vols over No. 4 Kentucky 76-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky. Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory. The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each had 11 points.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Fg#The Santa Cruz Warriors
KTLO

Arkansas women pull away in second half to top Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday — they shot 47% from the field, 40% from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Full participant at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland (back) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Garland has been sidelined for four of his last six contests due to back soreness, but it's a positive sign to see the All-Star guard able to fully participate in practice and assures fantasy owners that he'll likely be available for back-to-back games for the first time since he started dealing with the back issue. He's scored 27 points in both games he's played in since the injury, but he also committed six turnovers in each of those contests.
BASKETBALL
ozarkradionews.com

WBB Drops Sunday Matchup To Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri women’s basketball (16-9, 5-7 SEC) fell to Arkansas, 88-71, on Sunday. The Razorbacks (16-8, 6-5 SEC) advance to 17-12 in the all-time matchup against the Tigers. Mama Dembele scored the first four points of the game on two quick lay-ups and posted...
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NC State, Georgia Tech clash at bottom of ACC standings

The bottom two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will square off on Tuesday when North Carolina State travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. Both teams are coming off road losses over the weekend and will be seeking a rare conference win to gain some momentum heading down the stretch of the regular season.
ATLANTA, GA
ozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Hosts No. 23 Razorbacks Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri men’s basketball team kicks off a stretch of four games in an eight-day period Tuesday, Feb. 15 against No. 23 Arkansas. The matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lang on the broadcast. Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino will have the call on Tiger Radio Network.
COLUMBIA, MO
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday night. Devin Carter’s layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining in the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04 left, but the Rebels then missed two 3-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner.
OXFORD, MS

