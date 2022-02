An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has struck the popular tourist islands of Madeira in Portugal. The quake was at a depth of 3km (18.64 miles) and hit near the capital Funchal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.It struck at 4.32am local time and shaking was felt up to 40km away by about 207,000 people in total, the EMSC added.People living in the area reported being woken up as their bedrooms were shook by the force of the earthquake.The EMSC warned aftershocks could occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas for...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO