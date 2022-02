ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — After the United States halted imports from Mexico, consumers might want to think twice about their next round of avocado toast. The U.S. suspended all avocado imports from its southern neighbor after a United States Department of Agriculture inspector in Michoacan receive a threatening call amid a rise in violence between criminal organizations vying for territory and profits. While there are local farmers, the US receives 80% of its avocados from Mexico. “We have it here in Fallbrook and in Rainbow,” said Francisco Garcia owner of Anaheim restaurant La Casa Garcia. “But we don’t have enough. We need some help from...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO