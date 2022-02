Pittsburgh has seen its infrastructure collapse, catch fire, cave in and break in recent years, culminating on Friday with the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had rated the condition of the Forbes Avenue bridge in Frick Park “poor” prior to the collapse, which injured 10 people. But it’s not the only bridge to receive such a rating: 175 of Allegheny County’s 1,580 bridges are also in poor condition, according to PennDOT.

