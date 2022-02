“We all do things we’d rather forget,” says Toni Collette in a new trailer for “Pieces of Her.” A trailer for the Netflix thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel suggests that the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner is playing a character who excels at keeping secrets — until a shooting at a local diner changes her life overnight. Laura (Collette) is celebrating her daughter Andy’s (Bella Heathcote, “The Man in the High Castle”) birthday with dinner when a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events. Laura intervenes when a gunman terrorizes the diner, swiftly taking control over the situation and shocking everyone — including Andy — with her physical prowess. A recording of the incident goes viral, and exposes Laura’s true identity to dangerous enemies from her past.

