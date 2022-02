Illinois Republicans are once again demanding the repeal of a state policing and justice reform law that the GOP says is anti-police and pro-criminal. Republicans are now pointing to a provision in the SAFE-T Act that changes the state’s felony murder statute, which allows someone to be charged with murder if they were involved in a crime that resulted in a person’s death, even if the person being charged was not directly responsible. In a recent case in Chicago, a man who opened fire on a street… leading to someone returning fire and killing a bystander… was not indicted for felony murder because of the change in the law. House Republican leader Jim Durkin says the law is letting criminals avoid justice.

