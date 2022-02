Adira Valentine Hills was born on Valentine’s Day in 2021 to Darleen and Joshua Hills. There was suspicion that something was wrong with Adira’s health. Over the first few months Adira’s parents noticed something wasn’t quite right. They advocated and complained to Adira’s doctors. Finally at six months of age a Adira was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, by then so much progress was lost. She received gene therapy weeks later, but it was too late. Adira lost her battle with SMA on Nov. 15 and died of pneumonia. Darleen and Joshua feel had Adria been tested for SMA at birth, it would have greatly increased her chances of survival and saved them all so much suffering.

