Sports

Photos: Olympic women's figure skating competition begins with short program

KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Olympic women's figure skating competition begins with short program Kamila Valieva...

www.fox23.com

The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
wbch.com

Athletes react to dramatic conclusion of women's figure skating at the Olympics

(NEW YORK) -- Former athletes reacted online to the results of the women's figure skating individual event with sympathy for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and frustration with the sporting officials that allowed her to skate. In an unexpected turn of events, 15-year-old Valieva placed fourth in the event which...
SPORTS
WNYT

How to watch women's figure skating, Kamila Valieva at the Olympics

Many questions remain in women's figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, including: Will Kamila Valieva remain in first place? How many quadruple jumps will we see from Valieva and her Russian Olympic Committee teammates? How will the American trio fare?. And, perhaps most interestingly: Will there be a medal...
SPORTS

