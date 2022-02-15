No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire in Harvey County
Harvey County, KANSAS – According to the statement, this incident occurred on Saturday. The Newton Fire/EMS crews were assisting...lawrencepost.com
Harvey County, KANSAS – According to the statement, this incident occurred on Saturday. The Newton Fire/EMS crews were assisting...lawrencepost.com
Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.https://lawrencepost.com
Comments / 0