ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey County, KS

No injuries reported after tractor-trailer fire in Harvey County

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Harvey County, KANSAS – According to the statement, this incident occurred on Saturday. The Newton Fire/EMS crews were assisting...

lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lawrence Post

Fire causes $18,000 in damages to S.E. Swygart home

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this incident occurred around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. It happened on S.E. Swygart. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw flames and smoke coming from the single-story residence. They were able to...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
County
Harvey County, KS
Newton, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Harvey County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
Harvey County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#The Newton Fire Ems#Kdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Single vehicle rollover crash kills one on Kansas Avenue

Seward County, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 1 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened on Kansas Avenue. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. The responding troopers discovered that the driver failed to negotiate a curve,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence Post

73-year-old woman dead after being hit by car in parking lot

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, this unfortunate accident occurred around 4:41 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 2600 block of North Greenwich. Wichita Police Department officers responded to an injury accident. The responding officers found one female victim. Police said the 73-year-old victim was taken...
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy