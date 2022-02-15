ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More data on Canada anti-vax convoy donors leaked -website

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/TORONTO (Reuters) -The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform GiveSendGo relating to the Canadian movement of people opposed to pandemic health measures, including COVID-19 vaccines. On Sunday, the DDoS website, which is devoted to disseminating leaked...

New York Post

Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally

Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. “Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

What happened to the GoFundMe for Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers?

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it is freezing millions of dollars raised in support of anti-vaxxer truckers in Canada and will instead refund donors in full, citing police reports of violence as the reason behind its decision.The “Freedom Convoy” of long-haul lorry drivers originally came together to protest a change to Covid-19 vaccine laws affecting their industry, undertaking an extraordinary 2,443-mile journey from Prince Rupert in the far west of British Columbia all the way across the country to Ottawa between 23-29 January to make their point.Prior to 15 January 2022, Canada’s lorry drivers were granted a federal exemption...
ADVOCACY
State
Washington State
Esquire

All-American Hell Is Breaking Out in Canada

A familiar sort of American hell is breaking out in Canada. Last week, a group of truckers banded together to protest COVID-19 measures, including compulsory quarantine upon return for any unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive into the United States. (Thanks, Tucker. I never lived in a plague ship before.) From the BBC:
ADVOCACY
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
Person
Justin Trudeau
buzzfeednews.com

GoFundMe Says The Viral Campaign For Canada’s Trucker Protest Hasn’t Violated Its Rules Even Though It Sure Seems Like It Does

GoFundMe says a fundraiser that’s collected millions of dollars for vaccine mandate protesters is “still compliant” with its terms of service despite vowing to remove campaigns that contribute to vaccine misinformation, support travel to political events where there’s a risk of violence, or otherwise violate its rules.
PROTESTS
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
Fortune

Elon Musk-backed ‘freedom truckers’ in Canada get Bitcoin lifeline after GoFundMe freezes millions in donations

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Online fundraising platform GoFundMe announced last week that it was removing the donation campaign from its website for the trucker protest group “Freedom Convoy” that is currently winding its way through Canada.
ECONOMY
#Canada#Vax#Reuters#Canadian#The Freedom Convoy#Christian
Vice

Hackers Just Leaked the Names of 92,000 ‘Freedom Convoy’ Donors

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The Christian crowdfunding site that helped raise $8.7 million for the anti-vax “freedom convoy” in Canada was hacked on Sunday night, and the names and personal details of over 92,000 donors were leaked online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Canadian Politician To Musk's Pro-Convoy Stance: 'STFU Elon'

A Canadian legislator has taken umbrage with Elon Musk’s support for the Freedom Convoy movement — to the point of telling the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief — who is a Canadian citizen — to “STFU.”. What Happened: According to the Calgary-based Western Standard, Shannon Phillips,...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
PROTESTS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

‘Freedom Convoy’ protests could swarm Super Bowl Sunday as Homeland Security warns of Canada’s anti-vax movement crossing the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A convoy of protesting truckers could disrupt the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this Sunday before traveling to Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union address on March 1, the Department of Homeland Security warned this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Ontario declares state of emergency as anti-vax protestors block U.S.-Canada bridge

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The premier of Canada’s biggest province declared a state of emergency, warning protesters choking off traffic at a key U.S. border crossing and causing gridlock in Canada’s capital they face stiff punishment if they don’t leave.
AMERICAS
Wyoming News

Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' sparks more controversy after GoFundMe refunds $10 million

(The Center Square) – A Canadian movement of truckers protesting the country’s vaccine mandate has inspired a similar protest in the U.S., with a convoy expected to arrive at the nation’s capital next month. That movement, though, sparked controversy beyond its protest this weekend after a run-in with the popular online fundraiser, GoFundMe. GoFundMe announced it would refund more than $10 million in donations to donors of the “Freedom Convoy” online fundraiser after threats of a fraud investigation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis threatened...
ADVOCACY

