ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

45-year-old man facing charges in connection to Osage County shooting

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcyfh_0eFGNAH300

Scranton, KANSAS – OCSO says the shooting occurred right after 4 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in Scranton.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital shortly after the incident.

The victim’s name or identity have not yet been released.

Deputies said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

His name is Charles Meade and he was booked into the Osage County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Osage County, KS
City
Scranton, KS
City
Meade, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ocso
Lawrence Post

Topeka Police looking for suspect after knifepoint robbery

Topeka, KANSAS – Police officials said this incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Wednesday. It happened near S.W. 11th and Plass. Topeka Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. The responding officers discovered that the victim, who was delivering food, had been robbed of an...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Manhattan

Manhattan, KANSAS – Riley County Police Department officials said this incident occurred right after midnight early Saturday morning. It happened in the 1100 block of Moro Street. Police officials said the 19-year-old suspect reportedly shot the 21-year-old victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The responding officer...
MANHATTAN, KS
Lawrence Post

Olathe Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

Olathe, KANSAS – Olathe Police Department officials said this incident occurred around 8:39 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of South Harrison Street. Olathe Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. The responding officers discovered that two suspects entered the store, walked...
OLATHE, KS
Lawrence Post

46-year-old man arrested following police chase in Douglas County

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, his name is Steven Drake and he was taken into custody on Thursday. The 46-year-old man is now charged with multiple charges: aggravated assault of law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property; distribute opiate, opium, narcotic, certain stimulant; flee or attempt to elude and driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy