45-year-old man facing charges in connection to Osage County shooting
Scranton, KANSAS – OCSO says the shooting occurred right after 4 p.m. Sunday.
It happened in Scranton.
According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital shortly after the incident.
The victim’s name or identity have not yet been released.
Deputies said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
His name is Charles Meade and he was booked into the Osage County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
No other information is available at the moment.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
