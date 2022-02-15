45-year-old man facing charges in connection to Osage County shooting

Scranton, KANSAS – OCSO says the shooting occurred right after 4 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in Scranton.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital shortly after the incident.

The victim’s name or identity have not yet been released.

Deputies said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

His name is Charles Meade and he was booked into the Osage County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.