ORANGE, Texas — The trial for the man accused in the January 2021 murder of an Orange County couple is getting underway this week. Manka Alonzo Melson, 25, of Vinton, La, is accused of killing Aaliyah Paris Gradnigo, 18, and Thalamus Livings, 23, early on Saturday morning, January 23, 2021. In court, the prosecution said that Melson sent thousands of texts to Gradnigo before the murder took place.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO