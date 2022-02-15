Geneva Area Chamber kicks off their 2022 BAH mixers at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its first Business After Hours Networking Mixer of 2022 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Geneva on Wednesday, February 9th from 4 – 6 PM. The first of eleven total mixers, the event was attended by over 30 chamber staff and members, board members, ambassadors, and local business representatives.

Photo by Neil Sjoblom. Guests at the Geneva Area Chamber’s first BAH Mixer of 2022 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott pose for a celebratory photo.

First Row L to R: Glenora Wine Cellars’ Team Damita Chamberlain & Michelle Smith; Chamber Board Member Colleen Lieberg, WeBe Brewing; Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Team Isaiah Johnson & Tamara Carter; Bonnie Osborne, Grapevine Country Tours, Inc.; Linda Sutherland, The Wildflower Inn; Kelsey Journell, Lyons National Bank (LNB); Kyle Olschewske, Coldwell Banker. Second Row L to R: Chamber Staff Meg Hopkins & Miranda Odell; Bridget Fitzgerald, LNB; Gary Cole, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott; Chamber Board Member Morgan Kowalski; Chamber Ambassador Jill Kemp, The Eye Care Center; Thomas Magg, Community Broadband Networks; Michelle Mayer; Darlene Ryan, Life in the Finger Lakes; Sara Olschewske, Balanced Beauty. Third Row L to R: Matt Yonts, O’Connell Electric Company; Kathy Servoss, Servoss Virtual Services; John Oughterson, Geneva Rotary; Tim Jenkins, Community Broadband Networks; Robb Flowers, LNB; Bob McFadden, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union.

During the event, Fairfield’s staff and management offered guided tours of two spacious and modern guest rooms as well as their 24/7 Fitness Center and Swimming Pool. Guests also enjoyed complimentary wine tastings from Glenora Wine Cellars. Glenora staff was on-hand to answer any questions about their award-winning Finger Lakes wine, restaurant and hotel specials, and their upcoming events. “What started as a conversation with Tamara Carter, the Sales Manager of the Fairfield, about promoting their Romance Package turned into a successful Business After Hours Mixer,” says Miranda Odell, President/Executive Director of the Geneva Area Chamber. “I want to take this opportunity to thank the Fairfield for graciously hosting our first BAH Mixer of 2022 and for being engaged Chamber members and community partners. Seeing the turnout of tonight’s event, makes me excited for a full year of events and member programs.”

With the return of Business After Hours, the Geneva Area Chamber is gearing up for yet another busy and successful year. Be sure to head to their website at www.genevany.com to view the entire 2022 BAH Mixer schedule. This year, the Geneva Area Chamber secured Member locations throughout the Finger Lakes to further enhance their regional reach.

The next Business After Hours Networking Mixer will be hosted by the Geneva Rotary at Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante. Located at 291 Hamilton Street, the event will be held on Wednesday, March 9 from 5 – 7 PM. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non members. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Attendees are asked to RSVP for any upcoming events at least one week in advance, by contacting the Chamber at 315-789- 1776 or emailing [email protected] A reminder for all 2022 BAH Season Pass Holders to bring your passes to the March BAH Mixer and to invite a colleague or friend to attend free of charge.

Business After Hours Networking Mixers are proudly supported by the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Partners – Canandaigua National Bank, The Eye Care Center, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor, and Spectrum Reach.

These events are held on the second Wednesday of each month from either 4 – 6 PM or 5 – 7 PM. The purpose and goal is to help increase awareness of Chamber Members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience the business location and to see or sample the property’s products and services. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. For more information, please visit here.

