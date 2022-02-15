ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptos, CA

SCCSO: Man wanted for Aptos liquor store theft

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's help in searching for a man that stole from a liquor store on Feb. 9.

At 12:30 a.m., the suspect broke into a liquor store on the 800 block of Soquel Drive and stole several thousand dollars worth of items, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Suspect in liquor store theft. Photos courtesy of Santa Cruz County Sherriff's Office.

If anyone recognizes the suspect they are encouraged to call Detective McClure at 831-454-7642.

