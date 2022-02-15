ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Police investigate double homicide after 2 found shot on South Erie

 1 day ago
Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, the shooting occurred right before 4 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 2100 block of South Erie.

Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers found two victims.

Police said the 38-year-old woman and the 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released.

A resident of the home found the victims and called 911.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and is believed to involve illegal drugs.

Please call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4406 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

