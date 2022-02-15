28-year-old man charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson in fatal house fire that killed infant boy

Shawnee, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Nicholas Ecker and he was taken into custody on Sunday.

The 28-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection to the incident.

Prosecutors say he is also charged with felony stalking, domestic aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Ecker is charged in connection to a house fire that killed an infant boy.

This incident occurred around 1:14 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened at 10502 West 69th Street.

Shawnee Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire.

The responding crews found the house fully engulfed in flames and called for assistance from surrounding departments to help extinguish the fire.

Crews later found an infant boy dead inside the home.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.